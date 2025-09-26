Indian Oil Corporation Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 144.95, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 19.48% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 21.48% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.95, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added around 4.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35255.55, down 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.81 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 144.95, down 1.17% on the day.
The PE of the stock is 14.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
