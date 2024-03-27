Suzlon Energy receives upgrade in credit ratings from CRISIL

CRISIL highlighted in the rating rationale that gthe rating upgrade factors in, higher than expected improvement in the margins of WTG business while maintaining healthy cash flow generation from the O&M services business, and an uptick in the order book providing visibility for future revenues.h

CRISIL Ratings upgraded its ratings on the bank facilities of Suzlon to eCRISIL A]/Positive/CRISIL A2+f from eCRISIL BBB+/Positive/CRISIL A2f.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Suzlon Energy announced that CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its ratings to eA]e with Positive Outlook in alignment with the companyfs strengthened financial position, operational excellence and favourable sectoral tailwinds.