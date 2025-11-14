SVS Ventures standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.16% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of SVS Ventures declined 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 45.16% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.170.31 -45 OPM %64.7158.06 -PBDT0.110.19 -42 PBT0.100.18 -44 NP0.100.16 -38
