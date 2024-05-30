Business Standard
Swadeshi Industries &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 232.43% to Rs 2.46 crore
Net Loss of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 232.43% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 236.99% to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.460.74 232 2.460.73 237 OPM %-3.66-6.76 --8.54-26.03 - PBDT-0.09-0.02 -350 -0.06-0.10 40 PBT-0.09-0.02 -350 -0.06-0.10 40 NP-0.09-0.02 -350 -0.06-0.10 40
First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

