Swagtam Trading &amp; Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 58.82% to Rs 0.27 crore
Net profit of Swagtam Trading & Services reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.82% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.270.17 59 0.300.25 20 OPM %0-17.65 --23.33-12.00 - PBDT0.090.04 125 0.150.20 -25 PBT0.090.04 125 0.150.20 -25 NP0.05-0.01 LP 0.110.14 -21
First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

