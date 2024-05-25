Business Standard
Stove Kraft reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 16.96% to Rs 325.23 crore
Net profit of Stove Kraft reported to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 325.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.56% to Rs 34.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.27% to Rs 1364.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1283.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales325.23278.06 17 1364.331283.85 6 OPM %7.632.12 -8.717.71 - PBDT16.801.46 1051 94.8378.97 20 PBT2.23-7.97 LP 45.5547.28 -4 NP2.66-6.00 LP 34.1435.77 -5
First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

