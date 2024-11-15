Swan Energy consolidated net profit declines 39.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.62% to Rs 1032.19 croreNet profit of Swan Energy declined 39.37% to Rs 51.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.62% to Rs 1032.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1223.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1032.191223.26 -16 OPM %11.6421.01 -PBDT85.76205.47 -58 PBT57.40178.37 -68 NP51.2884.58 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content