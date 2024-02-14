Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 59.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 98.17% to Rs 10.80 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 59.52% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 98.17% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter Ended Dec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales10.805.45 98 OPM %8.6111.01 -PBDT0.760.50 52 PBT0.670.42 60 NP0.670.42 60
