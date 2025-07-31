Thermax consolidated net profit rises 31.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.57% to Rs 2150.18 croreNet profit of Thermax rose 31.58% to Rs 152.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 115.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 2150.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2184.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2150.182184.41 -2 OPM %10.466.44 -PBDT260.35197.34 32 PBT211.47161.31 31 NP152.38115.81 32
