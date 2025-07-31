Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 27.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 27.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 12.08% to Rs 2891.40 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services rose 27.66% to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 2891.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2579.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2891.402579.85 12 OPM %1.060.86 -PBDT39.8433.30 20 PBT26.2620.19 30 NP26.5420.79 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Thermax consolidated net profit rises 31.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Thermax consolidated net profit rises 31.58% in the June 2025 quarter

IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit declines 15.67% in the June 2025 quarter

IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit declines 15.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 85.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 85.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Restaurant Brands Asia reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.57 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Restaurant Brands Asia reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.57 crore in the June 2025 quarter

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 54.88% in the June 2025 quarter

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 54.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon