Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 27.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.08% to Rs 2891.40 croreNet profit of Team Lease Services rose 27.66% to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 2891.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2579.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2891.402579.85 12 OPM %1.060.86 -PBDT39.8433.30 20 PBT26.2620.19 30 NP26.5420.79 28
