Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit rises 21.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit rises 21.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 9.34% to Rs 59.14 crore

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods rose 21.10% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.34% to Rs 59.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.03% to Rs 8.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 218.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales59.1454.09 9 218.34187.92 16 OPM %5.655.36 -5.015.23 - PBDT3.883.26 19 12.3911.45 8 PBT3.773.20 18 12.0411.22 7 NP2.872.37 21 8.778.35 5

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

