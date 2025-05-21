Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 244.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 5.29% to Rs 809.03 crore

Net profit of VRL Logistics rose 244.71% to Rs 74.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.29% to Rs 809.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 768.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.89% to Rs 182.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 3160.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2888.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales809.03768.40 5 3160.952888.62 9 OPM %23.0613.71 -18.1313.62 - PBDT163.3587.39 87 503.58336.66 50 PBT99.5929.11 242 249.96120.50 107 NP74.2521.54 245 182.9388.85 106

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

