Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 69.33% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co declined 81.82% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 69.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.230.75 -69 OPM %34.7860.00 -PBDT0.080.45 -82 PBT0.080.45 -82 NP0.060.33 -82
