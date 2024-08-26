Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Symphony arm incorporates WOS in China

Symphony arm incorporates WOS in China

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
The household appliances company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in China, Guangdong Symphony Keruilai Air Cooling Co, has incorporated a China-based unit, Dongguan GSK Appliances.
The step down wholly owned subsidiary has been incorporated for an authorized capital of CNY 500,000.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The incorporated subsidiary will carry on the business of import and export of all types of goods, sales of all types of consumer durables and household appliances viz. air coolers, water heaters, tower fans, washing machines and others.
This is in accordance with local regulatory requirements. It may be noted that this activity will result in additional revenue that is margin accretive without additional overhead, said the company.
Symphony are engaged in the field of residential, commercial and industrial air cooling and other appliances both in the domestic and international markets
The companys consolidated surged to Rs 88 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 24 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 75.83% YoY to Rs 531 crore in Q1 FY25.

More From This Section

NSE SME Forcas Studio jumps on debut

NSE SME Forcas Studio jumps on debut

Volumes jump at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter

Akums Drugs and Pharma reports turnaround Q1 numbers

Akums Drugs and Pharma reports turnaround Q1 numbers

Interarch Building Products spurts on debut

Interarch Building Products spurts on debut

Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas shares rise

Shares of Symphony shed 0.69% to Rs 1,613.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

telecom, Service provider, Airtel, Jio

How Trai's new rules may cause OTP delays for you starting Sept 1

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

LIVE: Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Amazon pay

Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay's UPI offering crosses 100 mn customers mark

Shakib Al Hasan

Why has Bangladesh Cricket Board been urged to ban Shakib Al Hasan? Details

schools

NCERT proposes Class 12 scores include marks from Classes 9, 10, and 11

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon