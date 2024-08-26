Symphony arm incorporates WOS in China

The household appliances company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in China, Guangdong Symphony Keruilai Air Cooling Co, has incorporated a China-based unit, Dongguan GSK Appliances.

The step down wholly owned subsidiary has been incorporated for an authorized capital of CNY 500,000.

The incorporated subsidiary will carry on the business of import and export of all types of goods, sales of all types of consumer durables and household appliances viz. air coolers, water heaters, tower fans, washing machines and others.

This is in accordance with local regulatory requirements. It may be noted that this activity will result in additional revenue that is margin accretive without additional overhead, said the company.