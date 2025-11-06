Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 36.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 910.60 croreNet profit of Syngene International declined 36.76% to Rs 67.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 910.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 891.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales910.60891.00 2 OPM %21.9127.47 -PBDT201.70248.20 -19 PBT85.20137.30 -38 NP67.10106.10 -37
