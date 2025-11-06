Sampre Nutritions consolidated net profit rises 650.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.55% to Rs 10.00 croreNet profit of Sampre Nutritions rose 650.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.55% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.007.27 38 OPM %19.5013.89 -PBDT1.670.56 198 PBT1.060.12 783 NP0.900.12 650
