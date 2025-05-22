Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / System liquidity surplus persisted in April and May says RBI

System liquidity surplus persisted in April and May says RBI

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated in a latest monthly update that System liquidity surplus persisted in April and May (up to May 19, 2025), supported by the Reserve Banks proactive liquidity management measures. However, the build-up of government cash balances - driven by advance tax payments and GST outflows - and an increase in currency in circulation (CiC) exerted some pressure on liquidity conditions in the second half of April. The Reserve Bank injected a cumulative amount of Rs 1.68 lakh crore into the banking system through one main 14-days variable rate repo (VRR) and twenty- one fine-tuning VRR operations with maturities ranging from 1 to 4 days during April 16 to May 19, 2025. Reflecting these developments, the average daily net absorption under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) stood at Rs 1.52 lakh crore during April 16 to May 19, 2025, markedly higher than Rs 0.26 lakh crore recorded during March 16 to April 15, 2025. In the current financial year (up to May 19, 2025), the Reserve Bank has infused liquidity to the tune of Rs 2.65 lakh crore through purchases under open market operation (OMO) and a 43-day term VRR auction.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dishman Carbogen spurts after turnaround Q4 outcome

Dishman Carbogen spurts after turnaround Q4 outcome

Nifty slips below 24,600 level; FMCG shares drop

Nifty slips below 24,600 level; FMCG shares drop

India's forex market has the required depth and liquidity to weather pressures, notes RBI

India's forex market has the required depth and liquidity to weather pressures, notes RBI

INR softens as NIFTY drops around 1%

INR softens as NIFTY drops around 1%

Barometers turn rangebound; auto shares skid

Barometers turn rangebound; auto shares skid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon