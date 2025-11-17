Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 34.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.95% to Rs 55.72 croreNet profit of Systematix Corporate Services declined 34.51% to Rs 14.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.95% to Rs 55.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales55.7236.67 52 OPM %37.0121.98 -PBDT20.4127.78 -27 PBT19.3727.00 -28 NP14.5022.14 -35
