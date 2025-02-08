Business Standard

Systematix Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Systematix Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.08 -13 OPM %012.50 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0

Ushakiran Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Delhivery Q3 PAT climbs 113% YoY to Rs 25 cr

ITCONS E-Solutions wins order of Rs 4.53 cr from National Institute of Biologicals

Ircon International wins EPC project of Rs 531.90 cr

Engineers India bags contract worth Rs 54 cr from Indian Oil

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

