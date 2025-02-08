Business Standard

Ircon International wins EPC project of Rs 531.90 cr

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Ircon International (IRCON) has been awarded an EPC contract (Package No-04) in JV (AMRIL (74%) -IRCON (26%)) through Letter of Acceptance by Office of the Project Director, Externally Aided Projects (EAP), Public Works Department (PWD), Manipur. The project worth Rs 531.90 crore (Ircon's share - Rs 138.29 crore) entails the construction of Rigid Pavement and Lined Drain of Selected Roads under Highway South Division Package 4: Total Road Length 111.182 km.

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

