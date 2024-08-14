T T standalone net profit rises 1269.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.76% to Rs 41.05 crore

Net profit of T T rose 1269.39% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.76% to Rs 41.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.41.0559.29-9.679.01-6.601.48-6.950.706.710.49