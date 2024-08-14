EID Parry slides as Q1 PAT drops 30% YoY to Rs 226 cr

EID Parry (India) slipped 3.38 % to Rs 750.70 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 30.48% to Rs 225.87 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 324.90 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 3.98% to Rs 6,746.79 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 7,026.45 crore reported in the same period a year ago. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax stood at Rs 327.41 crore during the quarter, down 31.3% from Rs 476.58 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. EBITDA dropped 19.02% year on year to Rs 528 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

On segmental front, the companys revenue from Sugar business stood at Rs 1,622.65 crore (up 53.16% YoY), Distillery came in at Rs 263.23 crore (up 26.16% YoY), Nutraceuticals was at Rs 58.62 crore (up 33.74%YoY), Consumer products stood at Rs 216.34 crore (up 67.36%) and Crop Protection was at Rs 551.55 crore (up 0.74% YoY) during the period under review.

On the other hand, the firms income from Nutrient and Allied business was at Rs 4,213.67crore (down 18.98% YoY) and revenue from Co-generation stood at Rs 11.94 crore (down 37.94% YoY) in Q1 FY25.

Sugar operations reported an operating loss of Rs 54 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to an operating loss of Rs 111 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Farm Inputs division recorded 31.91% decline in operating profit to Rs 495 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 727 crore in Q1 FY24.

EID Parry (India) is a significant player in Sugar with interests in promising area of Nutraceuticals. The company also has a significant presence in Farm Inputs business through it's subsidiary, Coromandel International.

