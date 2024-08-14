Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 442.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 114.83% to Rs 103.85 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron rose 442.65% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 114.83% to Rs 103.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.103.8548.34-3.13-9.334.751.743.690.683.690.68