Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 442.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 114.83% to Rs 103.85 croreNet profit of Bihar Sponge Iron rose 442.65% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 114.83% to Rs 103.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales103.8548.34 115 OPM %-3.13-9.33 -PBDT4.751.74 173 PBT3.690.68 443 NP3.690.68 443
