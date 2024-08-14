Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 131.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.22% to Rs 28.43 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 131.05% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.22% to Rs 28.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.28.4319.9929.5121.165.982.705.902.584.391.90