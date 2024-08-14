Oricon Enterprises standalone net profit declines 9.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 79.50% to Rs 28.42 croreNet profit of Oricon Enterprises declined 9.13% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 79.50% to Rs 28.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 138.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.42138.63 -79 OPM %-18.2311.69 -PBDT-6.5415.77 PL PBT-7.777.55 PL NP5.776.35 -9
