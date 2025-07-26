T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 85.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.23% to Rs 197.19 croreNet profit of T.V. Today Network declined 85.69% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 36.23% to Rs 197.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 309.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales197.19309.22 -36 OPM %3.8223.23 -PBDT17.8580.98 -78 PBT10.1772.86 -86 NP7.3551.38 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content