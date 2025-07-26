Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 3.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.35% to Rs 14.99 croreNet profit of Steel City Securities declined 3.77% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.35% to Rs 14.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.9916.72 -10 OPM %29.1530.50 -PBDT5.285.62 -6 PBT5.045.37 -6 NP4.084.24 -4
