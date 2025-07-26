Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 62.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.92% to Rs 7042.30 croreNet profit of Coromandel International rose 62.40% to Rs 505.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 310.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.92% to Rs 7042.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4728.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7042.304728.83 49 OPM %11.1110.37 -PBDT797.86487.02 64 PBT677.28421.76 61 NP505.01310.97 62
