T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit rises 95.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 252.79 crore
Net profit of T.V. Today Network rose 95.90% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 252.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.11% to Rs 56.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 952.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 878.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales252.79217.14 16 952.09878.23 8 OPM %8.959.86 -9.3514.95 - PBDT31.0028.45 9 123.36171.49 -28 PBT20.7018.12 14 81.97130.21 -37 NP11.465.85 96 56.3888.24 -36
First Published: May 17 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

