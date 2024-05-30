Business Standard
TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 47.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 46.49 crore
Net profit of TAAL Enterprises rose 47.64% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 46.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.96% to Rs 37.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 186.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales46.4944.47 5 186.87159.14 17 OPM %26.7619.07 -25.1527.27 - PBDT14.2711.72 22 56.5949.56 14 PBT12.4210.08 23 50.2644.27 14 NP10.016.78 48 37.1531.23 19
First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

