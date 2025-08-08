B C C Fuba India standalone net profit rises 51.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.96% to Rs 15.50 croreNet profit of B C C Fuba India rose 51.72% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 60.96% to Rs 15.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.509.63 61 OPM %15.9413.81 -PBDT2.181.26 73 PBT1.881.05 79 NP1.320.87 52
