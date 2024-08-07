Talbros Automotive rises as Q1 PAT climbs 18 YoY to Rs 21 cr

Talbros Automotive Components (TACL) added 2% to Rs 354.95 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.31% to Rs 20.61 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 17.42 crore posted in Q1 FY24. The companys revenue from operations rose 11.77% year on year (YoY) to Rs 204.35 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Profit before tax grew by 19.65% to Rs 26.42 crore in Q1 FY25 as coampred to Rs 22.08 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 34.6 crore, registering a growth of 24.46% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 16.5% in Q1 FY25 as against 15% recorded in Q1 FY24. The companys revenue from operations rose 11.77% year on year (YoY) to Rs 204.35 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

In Q1 FY25, exports contributed 16% of the revenue from gaskets, 55% of the revenue from forgings, 18% of the revenue from Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems, and 5% of the revenue from Talbros Marugo Rubber.

Anuj Talwar, Joint managing director, Talbros Automotive Components (TACL), said, During Q1FY25, TACLs revenue has grown by 13% Y-o-Y, EBITDA growing by 24% Yo-Y and Profit After Tax growing by 18% to Rs. 21 crores. This growth is driven by effective order execution and operational efficiencies. Subdued demand in the CV segment was managed with improved export sales and better cost controls. Capitalizing on consistent order inflows from leading OEMs, the Company anticipates a strong upward trajectory in business and profitability.

Additionally, in order to fully leverage the expanding opportunities, present in both domestic and international markets, we are committed to maintaining a diversified and strategically hedged position as a leading provider of auto components. We recognize the importance of adaptability and resilience in a competitive landscape and will continue to follow our well-established strategy of enhancing our product portfolio. This will be achieved by consistently introducing innovative and valueadded products that meet the evolving needs of our customers. By doing so, we aim to not only strengthen our market presence but also drive sustainable growth and long-term success for the company.

Talbros Automotive Components, the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group. It manufactures automotive & industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of UK. The company is the mother brand of gaskets, chassis, rubber products and forgings in India. Talbros Group portfolio also includes Mercedes Benz dealership for passenger cars.

