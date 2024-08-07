DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.04% to Rs 548.07 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries rose 15.81% to Rs 31.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 548.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 516.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.548.07516.8711.2611.0357.7451.0547.9341.5231.3627.08