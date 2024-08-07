Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.92% to Rs 12.36 crore

Net profit of Zenlabs Ethica declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.92% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.3613.575.023.910.390.420.070.100.040.07