Enkei Wheels India standalone net profit declines 83.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 199.33 crore

Net profit of Enkei Wheels India declined 83.71% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 199.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 176.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.