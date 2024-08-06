Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 2.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.53% to Rs 461.08 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 2.40% to Rs 15.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.53% to Rs 461.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 449.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.461.08449.702.534.5017.9225.7711.6420.6515.0515.42