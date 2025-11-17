Monday, November 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 625.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 625.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 1.59% to Rs 456.09 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products rose 625.42% to Rs 34.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.59% to Rs 456.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 448.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales456.09448.95 2 OPM %9.061.63 -PBDT51.7114.05 268 PBT45.517.70 491 NP34.244.72 625

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

