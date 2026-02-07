Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank revises MCLRs

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank revises MCLRs

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

With effect from 07 February 2026

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) of the Bank with effect from 07 February 2026 as under:

Overnight MCLR - 7.55%
One month MCLR - 7.55%
Three month MCLR- 8.25%
Six month MCLR - 8.80%
One year MCLR - 9.25%

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

