Tamilnad Mercantile Bank revises MCLRs

With effect from 07 February 2026

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) of the Bank with effect from 07 February 2026 as under:

Overnight MCLR - 7.55%

One month MCLR - 7.55%

Three month MCLR- 8.25%

Six month MCLR - 8.80%

One year MCLR - 9.25%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News