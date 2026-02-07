Tamilnad Mercantile Bank revises MCLRs
With effect from 07 February 2026Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) of the Bank with effect from 07 February 2026 as under:
Overnight MCLR - 7.55%
One month MCLR - 7.55%
Three month MCLR- 8.25%
Six month MCLR - 8.80%
One year MCLR - 9.25%
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 11:51 AM IST