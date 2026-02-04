Alstone Textiles (India) standalone net profit rises 4300.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Reported sales nilNet profit of Alstone Textiles (India) rose 4300.00% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST