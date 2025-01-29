Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 5.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.29% to Rs 1331.02 croreNet profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 5.63% to Rs 300.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 284.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.29% to Rs 1331.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1229.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1331.021229.15 8 OPM %73.3473.38 -PBDT404.44367.83 10 PBT404.44367.83 10 NP300.24284.23 6
