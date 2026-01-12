Tanfac Industries signs supply contract with Japanese customer

Valued at Rs 2,362.5 crore over a 7-year period

Tanfac Industries has signed a contract for supply of 7,500 MT of Fluorinated Chemicals with a Japanese customer for an estimated value of Rs.337.5 crore per annum. The contract is for a period of 7 years with estimated value of Rs 2,362.5 crore over the seven year period.

