Tanfac Industries signs supply contract with Japanese customer
Valued at Rs 2,362.5 crore over a 7-year periodTanfac Industries has signed a contract for supply of 7,500 MT of Fluorinated Chemicals with a Japanese customer for an estimated value of Rs.337.5 crore per annum. The contract is for a period of 7 years with estimated value of Rs 2,362.5 crore over the seven year period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:06 AM IST