Tanfac Industries signs supply contract with Japanese customer

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Valued at Rs 2,362.5 crore over a 7-year period

Tanfac Industries has signed a contract for supply of 7,500 MT of Fluorinated Chemicals with a Japanese customer for an estimated value of Rs.337.5 crore per annum. The contract is for a period of 7 years with estimated value of Rs 2,362.5 crore over the seven year period.

Shakti Pumps secures order of Rs 654 cr from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development

Websol Energy System receives Govt. of Andhra Pradesh approval for proposed greenfield project

Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 53.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Integra Essentia reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 18.27% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

