Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 53.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 53.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Sales decline 35.83% to Rs 42.16 crore

Net profit of Gretex Corporate Services declined 53.47% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 35.83% to Rs 42.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales42.1665.70 -36 OPM %-0.81-18.95 -PBDT11.891.59 648 PBT11.290.80 1311 NP1.613.46 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

