Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 53.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.83% to Rs 42.16 crore

Net profit of Gretex Corporate Services declined 53.47% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 35.83% to Rs 42.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.42.1665.70-0.81-18.9511.891.5911.290.801.613.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News