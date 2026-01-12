Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Integra Essentia reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 140.05 crore

Net profit of Integra Essentia remain constant at Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 140.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 124.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales140.05124.63 12 OPM %1.651.30 -PBDT3.012.89 4 PBT2.091.85 13 NP1.241.24 0

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

