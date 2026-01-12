Integra Essentia reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 140.05 crore

Net profit of Integra Essentia remain constant at Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 140.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 124.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.140.05124.631.651.303.012.892.091.851.241.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News