Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 18.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.32% to Rs 18100.88 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 18.27% to Rs 855.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 723.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.32% to Rs 18100.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15972.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18100.8815972.558.087.621443.481223.171175.19995.05855.92723.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News