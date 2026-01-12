Websol Energy System receives Govt. of Andhra Pradesh approval for proposed greenfield project

Websol Energy System announced that the Government of Andhra Pradesh, through its Industries & Commerce Department, has issued a Government Order approving the Company's proposed greenfield 4 GW solar cell and solar module project. The manufacturing facility is located at MPSEZ, Naidupeta, Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh. This approval follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) on 15 November 2025.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has granted an incentive package for the allotment of land, fixed capital investment subsidy, power tariff reimbursement, electricity duty exemption, subsidy on industrial water charges and exemption from stamp duty and other registration charges.

As part of the manufacturing facility, Websol is planning to develop a 100 MW captive solar power plant as well. The captive power plant will support reliable access to renewable energy for the manufacturing facility and result in operating cost efficiencies.

