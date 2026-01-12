Shakti Pumps secures order of Rs 654 cr from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development
Shakti Pumps (India) has received 1st letter of award from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development for 16780 stand]alone off]grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) pumps for the entire state of Karnataka under Component]B of PM]KUSUM scheme. The total value of the 16,780 pumps is around Rs. 654.03 crore (inclusive of GST).
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:06 AM IST