Tanla Platforms Ltd Falls 1.93%

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Tanla Platforms Ltd has added 14.18% over last one month compared to 3.41% gain in BSE Teck index and 0.91% drop in the SENSEX

Tanla Platforms Ltd lost 1.93% today to trade at Rs 663.35. The BSE Teck index is down 0.58% to quote at 18419.46. The index is up 3.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ITI Ltd decreased 1.75% and PB Fintech Ltd lost 1.36% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 10.54 % over last one year compared to the 5.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tanla Platforms Ltd has added 14.18% over last one month compared to 3.41% gain in BSE Teck index and 0.91% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3908 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1086.05 on 15 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 409.4 on 03 Mar 2025.

 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

