Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 19.78% to Rs 1.46 crore

Net loss of Purshottam Investofin reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.78% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 7.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.461.82 -20 7.657.22 6 OPM %-17.81256.59 -41.70198.48 - PBDT-0.854.00 PL 0.4811.63 -96 PBT-1.153.91 PL -0.2611.35 PL NP-0.913.93 PL -0.378.37 PL

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

