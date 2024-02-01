Sensex (    %)
                        
Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 10.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 20.31% to Rs 44.36 crore
Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 10.56% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.31% to Rs 44.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 36.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales44.3636.87 20 OPM %31.6525.63 -PBDT12.849.63 33 PBT4.643.96 17 NP3.353.03 11
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

