Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 10.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 10.56% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.31% to Rs 44.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 36.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.44.3636.8731.6525.6312.849.634.643.963.353.03