Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 168.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.05% to Rs 56.16 croreNet profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 168.40% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 56.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.1642.21 33 OPM %31.2030.23 -PBDT19.9611.47 74 PBT9.623.39 184 NP7.222.69 168
